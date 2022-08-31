'Flood Relief Camp' Set Up At UoS
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :University of Sargodha set up a flood relief camp for the rehabilitation of flood victims here on Wednesday.
According to the spokesman of UOS, the purpose was to collect the funds, food, clothes and other necessary commodities for the affected people.
The administration appealed the citizens as well as philanthropists to donate funds with open heart.