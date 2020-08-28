UrduPoint.com
Flood Relief Camp Set Up In Rwp To Cope With Flood Situation

Rescue-1122 has set up a flood relief camp here to cope with any emergency situation during flash flooding particularly in low-lying areas near Nullah Lai

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Rescue-1122 has set up a flood relief camp here to cope with any emergency situation during flash flooding particularly in low-lying areas near Nullah Lai.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Friday visited Christian Colony near Soan and inspected the area, hit by flash flooding on Thursday.

He directed Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi to utilize all available resources to drain out stagnant water.

He informed that Rescue-1122 had set up flood relief camp where officers concerned of WASA and other staff along with machinery would remain present.

The Commissioner said all the officers concerned had been directed to remain present in the field and regularly monitor water level in Nullah Leh and flood situation if any.

He said, Nullah Leh and its 11 tributaries were cleared before start of rains.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Headquarters Maham Asif Malik, Assistant Commissioner, Saddar, Mansoor Ghazi, Assistant Commissioner, Cantt, Managing Director WASA Raja Shoukat, Director Rescue-1122, Dr. Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner also directed all related institutions to take all necessary measures.

He instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to keep its alert system updated so that flood alerts could be issued for residents of low-lying areas in case of any emergency.

He said, low-lying areas particularly Rattaamral, Katarian, Tipu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi and Zia ul Haq Colony should be focused.

Leaves of staffs of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence Department (CDD) had been suspended and the workers had been deployed in the low-lying areas.

