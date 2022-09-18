Flood relief camp setup in Pangrio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Sunday said that a flood relief camp had been set up by the Sindh Government and district administration in Pangrio for distributing ration bags among the flood-hit people.

He expressed these views during visit of tent cities and medical camps setup for flood-hit people.

DC reviewed facilities being given to destitute people and also directed authorities concerned to pay special attention to flood-hit people and ensure provision of required facilities.

He instructed medical camp staff to provide best treatment to needy people and ensure availability of medicines.