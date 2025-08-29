Flood relief camps activated for livestock in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Flood relief camps have been made fully functional for livestock across Faisalabad division as the Livestock and Dairy Development Department has mobilised its veterinary staff in three shifts to ensure round-the-clock facilities for animals belonging to flood-affected families.

Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar visited relief camps at Islamia College Chiniot and Hammad Aziz High school Lalian to review the ongoing operations.

He said that special arrangements have been made for the treatment, vaccination and provision of fodder to livestock whereas mobile veterinary dispensaries are actively serving in the inundated areas.

He said that the department has also supplied necessary medicines and first-aid facilities to safeguard animals from potential diseases during flood emergency.

During inspection, he assessed the availability of medicines and fodder and issued strict instructions to veterinary staff to remain vigilant and responsive at all times.

He also met with livestock farmers in flood-hit villages and listened to their problems. He assured that the department would not leave them alone in this testing time.

The government and livestock department are standing shoulder to shoulder with the affected people and provide them necessary assistance whenever needed, he added.

The farmers expressed confidence in the timely services being provided by the Livestock Department and acknowledging that the immediate treatment and vaccination of animals has helped reduce their worries.