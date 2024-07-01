Flood Relief Camps Of WASA Made Functional In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 07:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has made its flood relief camps functional in Faisalabad to facilitate people at maximum extent during flood emergencies.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya visited various flood relief camps here on Monday and checked necessary arrangements. Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz briefed the AC and said that WASA had established 9 flood relief camps in Faisalabad where staff would remain alert round the clock to deal with flood-related emergencies.
He said that entire WASA machinery was kept in working condition so that it could be used to drain out stagnant rainwater especially from low-lying areas and important roads and intersections in the city.
He said that meteorological department had forecast that the current summer would witness 35 percent more rains. Hence, the WASA had evolved a comprehensive strategy to deal with emergencies and provide maximum relief to people during the rainy season.
He said that WASA had already completing de-silting in most parts of the city while generators were also provided at all disposal stations so that they could be used in case of a power shutdown or loadshedding.
A WASA control cell would also remain functional 24/7 and people could contact it through toll free number 1334 in case of any emergency related to the water supply or sewerage, he added.
