Flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Following the directions received from the provincial government, the district management has established flood relief camps in several areas of the district lying close to the banks of the Sutlej River.

Official sources in Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122, said that several flood relief camps have been established in Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur Sadar Tehsil, and other areas to provide rescue and relief to people who had evacuated their homes after the Sutlej River had received medium to high flood.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the flood relief camp established at Government Elementary school Israni in Khairpur Tamewali Tehsil. He also inspected the medical camp set up at the flood relief camp.