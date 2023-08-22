Open Menu

Flood Relief Camps Set Up In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Following the directions received from the provincial government, the district management has established flood relief camps in several areas of the district lying close to the banks of the Sutlej River.

Official sources in Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122, said that several flood relief camps have been established in Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur Sadar Tehsil, and other areas to provide rescue and relief to people who had evacuated their homes after the Sutlej River had received medium to high flood.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the flood relief camp established at Government Elementary school Israni in Khairpur Tamewali Tehsil. He also inspected the medical camp set up at the flood relief camp.

Related Topics

Punjab Flood Bahawalpur Hasilpur Khairpur Tamewali Rescue 1122 From Government

Recent Stories

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

16 minutes ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

16 minutes ago
 Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

16 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

1 hour ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

1 hour ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

1 hour ago
Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

1 hour ago
 ECP constitutes high-powered committee for electio ..

ECP constitutes high-powered committee for election arrangements

2 hours ago
 UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for ..

UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for youth world championship in K ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan