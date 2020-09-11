UrduPoint.com
Flood Relief Camps Set Up In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Flood relief camps set up in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as four flood relief camps were set up in tehsil Muzaffargarh, with local administration started holding announcement in mosques to warn locals for moving toward safer places.

According to canal department' sources currently 157,000 cusec feet water was passing through Head Punjand point, which is sharply approaching toward river Sindh.

It had remained only few kilometers away from Ali Pur. While 450,000 cusec feet water is already passing through Sindh River.

Administration started displacing locals to safer places to get them saved from any untoward circumstances emerging out through flash flood.

More Stories From Pakistan

