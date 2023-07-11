Open Menu

Flood Relief Camps Set Up In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Flood relief camps were set up under the supervision of the district authority in parts of the district in the wake of flash floods likely to hit here.

Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Imran Shamsh said the relevant departments and staff were kept alert to avoid the hazard that would emerge in the backdrop of the flood.

An advisory note was issued to Rescue 1122 with Civil Defence in particular to arrange the best of possible measures before time, he said.

A good number of private boats were arranged as well to rescue lives and goods if confronting some difficult situation, added the official.

