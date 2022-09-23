Flood Relief Cash Assistance amount increased up to Rs. 70 billion to assist maximum flood hit families

In order to reach out to the maximum flood affected families for disbursing cash assistance, the federal government has increased the amount of Flood Relief Cash Assistance Package from Rs. 28 billion to Rs. 70 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :In order to reach out to the maximum flood affected families for disbursing cash assistance, the Federal government has increased the amount of Flood Relief Cash Assistance Package from Rs. 28 billion to Rs. 70 billion.

The financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 per family is being distributed through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in a transparent manner.

According to the BISP, not only in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, now the BISP has also started disbursement of Rs. 25000 to flood affected families of Gilgit Baltistan as well. The aim is to extend the scale of the Programme in order to reach out to the maximum population affected by the recent floods for the provision of financial assistance. In this regard, BISP has identified 2,759,601 more families through its National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

In Balochistan 136,444 flood affected families have received Rs.

3411.1 million. 983,276 affected families of Sindh have received Rs. 24581.9 million. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 127,523 families have received Rs. 318807.5 million whereas 153,550 families of Punjab have received Rs.383875.0 million. In Gilgit Baltistan 103 flood affected families have also received Rs. 2.57 million.

As on Friday evening, BISP has so far disbursed Rs.35,022,400,000 among 1,400,896 flood affected families.

Today, 1,550 flood affected families in Balochistan; 133,576 families in Sindh; 1,427 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 821 in Punjab and 103 flood affected families in Gilgit Baltistan have received the financial assistance.

A total of 133,477 flood affected families have received financial assistance today from different campsites established in flood hit areas.

A Control Room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.