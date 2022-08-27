On the directions of Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, flood relief cells have been established in Radio Pakistan and its subordinate stations to play their effective and active role in the ongoing relief activities for the immediate relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directions of Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, flood relief cells have been established in Radio Pakistan and its subordinate stations to play their effective and active role in the ongoing relief activities for the immediate relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Chairing a review meeting here on Saturday regarding the devastation caused by floods, she commended the fact that the national broadcaster is playing its full role in the ongoing relief activities related to the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The minister said that Radio Pakistan is currently the only broadcasting network in the country which is playing its effective role while realizing its responsibilities in the flood affected areas.

She also appreciated Radio Pakistan's management initiative of starting special transmission to provide immediate assistance to the families affected by the floods.

She stressed to further ramp up efforts in this regard.

Marriyum Aurangzeb directed the management of Radio Pakistan to develop a system of live calls in their studios on modern lines to make communication more effective between relief agencies including district administration and district flood control rooms engaged in the relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood ravaged areas. By this way, she said representatives of the aid agencies will be able to provide better guidance to the victims after taking their direct calls and messages.

The minister also called upon the officials of National Disaster Management Authority to send their representatives to the relevant stations of Radio Pakistan to provide guidance to the flood victims by taking live calls and messages.