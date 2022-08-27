UrduPoint.com

Flood Relief Cells Established In Radio Pakistan On Marriyum's Directives

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Flood relief cells established in Radio Pakistan on Marriyum's directives

On the directions of Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, flood relief cells have been established in Radio Pakistan and its subordinate stations to play their effective and active role in the ongoing relief activities for the immediate relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directions of Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, flood relief cells have been established in Radio Pakistan and its subordinate stations to play their effective and active role in the ongoing relief activities for the immediate relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Chairing a review meeting here on Saturday regarding the devastation caused by floods, she commended the fact that the national broadcaster is playing its full role in the ongoing relief activities related to the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The minister said that Radio Pakistan is currently the only broadcasting network in the country which is playing its effective role while realizing its responsibilities in the flood affected areas.

She also appreciated Radio Pakistan's management initiative of starting special transmission to provide immediate assistance to the families affected by the floods.

She stressed to further ramp up efforts in this regard.

Marriyum Aurangzeb directed the management of Radio Pakistan to develop a system of live calls in their studios on modern lines to make communication more effective between relief agencies including district administration and district flood control rooms engaged in the relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood ravaged areas. By this way, she said representatives of the aid agencies will be able to provide better guidance to the victims after taking their direct calls and messages.

The minister also called upon the officials of National Disaster Management Authority to send their representatives to the relevant stations of Radio Pakistan to provide guidance to the flood victims by taking live calls and messages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Maryam Aurangzeb

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 minute ago
 Monsoon rains death toll crossed 982, injured 1456 ..

Monsoon rains death toll crossed 982, injured 1456

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani community in US raising funds, relief ma ..

Pakistani community in US raising funds, relief materials to help flood-hit comp ..

2 minutes ago
 PM likely to announce relief for consumers living ..

PM likely to announce relief for consumers living in flood hit areas : Khurram D ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results - collated

Football: English Championship results - collated

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.