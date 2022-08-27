UrduPoint.com

Flood Relief Cells Set Up At Radio Pakistan's HQs, Regional Stations: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Flood relief cells set up at Radio Pakistan's HQs, regional stations: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) has set up multiple flood relief cells at the Radio Pakistan's Headquarters and its regional stations to play more active and effective role with regard to the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas.

The initiative was taken on the directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb who presided over a meeting here on Saturday to review the devastation caused by flood in different parts of the country, said a news release issued here.

The minister appreciated the Radio Pakistan for playing its due role in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities being carried out across the country for the flood victims.

Radio Pakistan was the only national broadcasting network which had been playing an effective role while realising its responsibilities in the flood affected areas, Marriyum Aurangzeb remarked.

She lauded the Radio Pakistan's management for timely launching a special transmission to provide immediate support and assistance to the families affected by the flood.

The minister urged the management to step up efforts in this regard.

She directed the Radio Pakistan's management to develop a live-call system in its studios on modern lines so that the representatives of different aid agencies could guide the flood affectees after listening to their messages and calls.

Maryam Aurangzeb asked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to send their representatives to the respective radio stations where they could listen to the direct calls and messages of the flood victims and could help them in an efficient way.

