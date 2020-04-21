UrduPoint.com
Flood Relief Centres To Be Set Up In Faisalabad Soon: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:02 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that flood relief centres will be established in Faisalabad district soon to deal with any emergency situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that flood relief centres will be established in Faisalabad district soon to deal with any emergency situation.

He was briefing a meeting here Tuesday in which a Pak Army brigadier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mian Aftab Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Osama Niazi and officers from the Irrigation, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) were also present.

The DC briefed the meeting about the pre-flood control plan. He said that arrangements were being completed on war-footing to deal with the situation created by erosion at Badhe Shah Tandlianwala. He said that de-slitting work was in progress and it would be completed before commencement of the monsoon season.

The Army officer appreciated pre-flood arrangements and said that close liaison among all relevant departments was imperative to deal with any emergency-like situation.

