Flood Relief Control Room, Camp Setup In UoP: VC

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Peshawar (UoP) Professor Dr. Muhammad Idrees Sunday said that a flood relief control room and a camp set up for flood victims in the premises of varsity.

Setting up of the control room and camp is aimed at to provide quick relief to the flood victims and the employees of and students of the University of Peshawar are ensuring all possible help to the flood victims, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Idrees said.

Director General sports and former international athlete Bahre Karam, members of the PUTA, head of various departments of the University of Peshawar, employees, and students in large numbers were also present.

He said, the employees of the university from Grade 1-16 are going to donate one day and above grades would be giving their two-day salaries for the relief of flood victims. "We are morally bound to help the flood victims in this hour of need.

A flood relief control room has been set up at the Provost Office while the university administration, staff and students are actively ensuring relief in the camp and the students of social work department are delivering relief goods to the flood affected areas from time to time, Professor Dr. Muhammad Idrees said.

He said the relief items included drinking water, medicines, dry food, clothes and other essential items.

