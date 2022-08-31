UrduPoint.com

Flood Relief Coordination Unit Set Up At Pakistan's London High Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan High Commission in London on Tuesday established a Flood Relief Coordination Unit (FRCU) as focal point for flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

The Until would be operational round the clock, said the high commission said in a statement.

The people may contact the Flood Relief Coordination Unit at mobile Nos.  07778640125, 07501315025 and floodrelief2022@phclondon.org The high commission also informed the diaspora that the information about floods was being uploaded on following website and social media handles in real time: Website: www.

phclondon.org Twitter: @PakistaninUK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PakistaninUK1 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pakistanhcuk/The high commission asked the community members and organizations concerned to approach the FRCU for specific queries and coordination of logistical issues related to humanitarian relief assistance for flood victims in Pakistan.

