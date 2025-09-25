Open Menu

Flood Relief Efforts To Target Multiple Affected Categories, Confirms Advisor To PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Flood relief efforts to target multiple affected categories, confirms Advisor to PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the PM on Political & Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Thursday said that data from all flood-affected categories is being gathered, and help for flood victims will be arranged at the provincial level, with the Federal government providing support wherever it can, ensuring that priority is given to aiding those impacted by the flood.

In an exclusive conversation with a Private news channel, he said that wherever the flood has occurred a free and independent survey has been conducted, adding, data is being collected while carefully considering the different categories affected by the flood.

He further added that this data will help ensure that assistance is provided effectively and fairly at the provincial level, with the federal government offering support wherever possible, prioritizing aid for those most impacted by the disaster.

In response to a question about PPP reservations, he said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a political party and has the right to freedom of expression.

He emphasized that political parties are entitled to voice their opinions and concerns within the democratic framework.

He added that while everyone has the right to express their views, it is important to maintain dialogue and work towards solutions that benefit the country as a whole.

He further added that issues can be discussed through table talks, stressing the importance of dialogue and negotiation to find solutions that benefit the country as a whole.

However, he criticized the media for giving unnecessary hype to these issues, which he said only complicates the situation further.

Recent Stories

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister disc ..

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation

27 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

40 minutes ago
 Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

50 minutes ago
 Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

57 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..

57 minutes ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

60 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

2 hours ago
 UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular ..

PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September ..

Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 28

2 hours ago
 TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaom ..

TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..

2 hours ago
 With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Y ..

With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan