Flood Relief Efforts To Target Multiple Affected Categories, Confirms Advisor To PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the PM on Political & Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Thursday said that data from all flood-affected categories is being gathered, and help for flood victims will be arranged at the provincial level, with the Federal government providing support wherever it can, ensuring that priority is given to aiding those impacted by the flood.
In an exclusive conversation with a Private news channel, he said that wherever the flood has occurred a free and independent survey has been conducted, adding, data is being collected while carefully considering the different categories affected by the flood.
He further added that this data will help ensure that assistance is provided effectively and fairly at the provincial level, with the federal government offering support wherever possible, prioritizing aid for those most impacted by the disaster.
In response to a question about PPP reservations, he said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a political party and has the right to freedom of expression.
He emphasized that political parties are entitled to voice their opinions and concerns within the democratic framework.
He added that while everyone has the right to express their views, it is important to maintain dialogue and work towards solutions that benefit the country as a whole.
He further added that issues can be discussed through table talks, stressing the importance of dialogue and negotiation to find solutions that benefit the country as a whole.
However, he criticized the media for giving unnecessary hype to these issues, which he said only complicates the situation further.
Recent Stories
ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..
Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation
Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..
Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..
Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council
PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt
Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 28
TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..
With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman takes notice of rising stray dog attacks in Islamabad7 minutes ago
-
Artist Ehtisham Jadoon: Sculpting scrap into soul7 minutes ago
-
IJT announces protest sit-in on Oct 10 outside CM house7 minutes ago
-
Flood relief efforts to target multiple affected categories, confirms Advisor to PM7 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers held17 minutes ago
-
DFO inspects condition of animals at Darmalik Game Reserve27 minutes ago
-
Excise dept collects Rs 300m property tax in first quarter27 minutes ago
-
24 outlaws held27 minutes ago
-
Fogging drive expands across Islamabad to eliminate dengue37 minutes ago
-
Pb govt introduces law to curb illegal occupation land:Rana Munawar Ghous47 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister calls for global action to protect oceans, unveils blue economy plans47 minutes ago
-
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport case50 minutes ago