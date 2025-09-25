Flood relief efforts to target multiple affected categories, confirms Advisor to PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the PM on Political & Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Thursday said that data from all flood-affected categories is being gathered, and help for flood victims will be arranged at the provincial level, with the Federal government providing support wherever it can, ensuring that priority is given to aiding those impacted by the flood.

In an exclusive conversation with a Private news channel, he said that wherever the flood has occurred a free and independent survey has been conducted, adding, data is being collected while carefully considering the different categories affected by the flood.

He further added that this data will help ensure that assistance is provided effectively and fairly at the provincial level, with the federal government offering support wherever possible, prioritizing aid for those most impacted by the disaster.

In response to a question about PPP reservations, he said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a political party and has the right to freedom of expression.

He emphasized that political parties are entitled to voice their opinions and concerns within the democratic framework.

He added that while everyone has the right to express their views, it is important to maintain dialogue and work towards solutions that benefit the country as a whole.

He further added that issues can be discussed through table talks, stressing the importance of dialogue and negotiation to find solutions that benefit the country as a whole.

However, he criticized the media for giving unnecessary hype to these issues, which he said only complicates the situation further.