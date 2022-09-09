UrduPoint.com

Flood Relief Fund: Bilawal Presents MoFA's Cheque Of Rs10.5m To PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2022 | 06:28 PM

Flood Relief Fund: Bilawal presents MoFA's cheque of Rs10.5m to PM

This amount represents the contribution made by the officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday presented a cheque to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amounting to Rs10.5 million as a contribution from Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

This amount represents the contribution made by the officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Besides Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present on the occassion.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Hina Rabbani Khar Flood Maryam Aurangzeb From Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Hayden returns as team ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor

23 minutes ago
 Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chines ..

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chinese investors

1 hour ago
 FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood re ..

FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood relief activities

1 hour ago
 Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

3 hours ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

3 hours ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.