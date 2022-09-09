(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday presented a cheque to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amounting to Rs10.5 million as a contribution from Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

This amount represents the contribution made by the officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Besides Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present on the occassion.