Flood Relief Operation Rescues Over 450,000 People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim said on Monday that over 450,267 people along with 468,284 cattle were rescued to safe locations within a couple of days as flood relief operations intensified.

Talking to journalists, he said the number of flood relief camps had been increased from 84 to 88 in view of the worsening situation.

The Commissioner anticipated that a wave of around 800,000 cusecs would pass around midnight between Monday and Tuesday. He added that breaching at Sher Shah and Head Mohammed Wala would be carried out as per the situation.

Special focus was being given to people stranded in low-lying areas to ensure their timely evacuation. He further said that many of the affected families preferred to stay at relatives’ houses instead of relief camps.

The number of people in camps was fluctuating depending on the changing situation, he added.

Food and vaccination facilities for cattle were also available at the camps.

Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said the administration was also rescuing people who initially showed resistance to evacuation in flood-hit areas.

