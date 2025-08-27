Flood Relief Operations Continue At River Chenab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 01:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The chairperson of the Chief Minister’s Inspection,Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin, Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) on Wednesday visited River Chenab to review ongoing flood relief operations.
According to an official spokesperson,he inspected the arrangements made for the affected families and emphasized that,on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif,no flood-hit person would be left unattended.
He further said that relief camps had been established where food,medicines and temporary shelter were being provided to the displaced families.
