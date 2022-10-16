UrduPoint.com

Flood Relief Operations Continue In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Flood relief operations continue in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Relief operations jointly carried out by Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, Balochistan are continue in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

A handout, issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Balochistan chapter on Sunday, said, "Pak Army along with the civil administration is carrying out relief activities in the calamity-stricken areas of the province." While giving details of the ongoing relief operation, it said three relief camps were working in the flood-affected areas of Jhal Magsi and Sohbatpur districts where 12,429 flood-hit people were provided with cooked food along with other facilities.

During the last 24 hours, as many as 4,348 ration packets, 1,562 tents, 5,280 blankets and mosquito nets were distributed among the affectees.

Under the supervision of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, several collection points were also established in Quetta so that timely assistance could be provided to the flood victims.

"A total of 14 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, PDMA and welfare organizations during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-affected districts, in which 2,984 patients were treated.

"All the highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic," ISPR handout said, adding that the National Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guard and Civil Administration are busy to maintain the flow of traffic on national highways.

About the survey in progress, it said that as many as 35 survey teams were working to assess the damages caused due to flooding in the affected areas. During the last 24 hours, 6,774 houses were surveyed; while 98% of the flood damage in the affected areas had been assessed.

Balochistan government, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and civil administration are providing all possible assistance to the flood victims by utilizing all their resources.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Army Flood ISPR Traffic Progress NHA Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

13 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

22 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.