Flood relief operations continue in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Relief operations jointly carried out by Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, Balochistan are continue in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

A handout, issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Balochistan chapter on Sunday, said, "Pak Army along with the civil administration is carrying out relief activities in the calamity-stricken areas of the province." While giving details of the ongoing relief operation, it said three relief camps were working in the flood-affected areas of Jhal Magsi and Sohbatpur districts where 12,429 flood-hit people were provided with cooked food along with other facilities.

During the last 24 hours, as many as 4,348 ration packets, 1,562 tents, 5,280 blankets and mosquito nets were distributed among the affectees.

Under the supervision of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, several collection points were also established in Quetta so that timely assistance could be provided to the flood victims.

"A total of 14 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, PDMA and welfare organizations during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-affected districts, in which 2,984 patients were treated.

"All the highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic," ISPR handout said, adding that the National Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guard and Civil Administration are busy to maintain the flow of traffic on national highways.

About the survey in progress, it said that as many as 35 survey teams were working to assess the damages caused due to flooding in the affected areas. During the last 24 hours, 6,774 houses were surveyed; while 98% of the flood damage in the affected areas had been assessed.

Balochistan government, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and civil administration are providing all possible assistance to the flood victims by utilizing all their resources.