Flood relief operations ongoing in district

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Secretary Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Dr.Rizwan Naseer visited Attari,River Sutluj here on Friday.

District Officer rescue Zafar Iqbal while giving briefing of the rescue operation said that 40 boats of the rescue 1122 took part in relief operations,whereas 152 rescuers were providing emergency services.

He said that operations were conducting in flood affected areas including Attari, Puran, Baqir key Mahar,Jamal Kot,Pana Mahar,Head Sulaimanki, Darazkey, Mehlu Sheikhu ka, Nama Jendika, Khairabad,Ratekhi.

Zafar Iqbal said that so far 882 people were evacuated while 86 people were transported during the last 24 hours.