UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood Relief, Rescue Activities Underway Across Punjab: Chohan

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:35 PM

Flood relief, rescue activities underway across Punjab: Chohan

Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that flood relief and rescue activities were being carried on efficiently across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that flood relief and rescue activities were being carried on efficiently across the province.

In a statement regarding measures taken by the Punjab government to deal with the flood situation caused by rains in the province, he said that a round-the-clock and dedicated control room had also been set up for monitoring.

He said the Wasa, the district administrations and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority were on 24/7 alert to prevent urban flooding in the cities.

"As per pre-monsoon arrangements, clogged drains were cleaned two months ago", he said.

Talking about long term preparations to avoid urban flooding, he said that after successful testing of underground water storage tank in Lahore, approval had been given for setting up of similar projects in other cities of Punjab as well.

Round-the-clock monitoring of Rivers Jhelum,Chenab, and Khanki barrage as well as other similar installations were underway to protect rural areas from floods, he added.

He said that de-silting of 7,000 km long water channels had been completed while procurement of fiberglass boats, outboard motor engines, life jackets, generator sets and emergency lights etchad also been done to deal with possible floods. The government also hasd an ample stock of waterpurification tablets and snake bite medicine, the minister added.

Related Topics

Lahore Information Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Water Alert Jhelum Tank From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Taliban Responsible for 67 Civilian Deaths in Past ..

8 seconds ago

Yasinzai paid great tribute to Imam Hussain

9 seconds ago

Nawaz should himself come back to Pakistan to face ..

11 seconds ago

Think Tank Pakistan London call for reverting back ..

12 seconds ago

9th Muharram processions culminate peacefully

36 minutes ago

Dubai Women Establishment launches the Women-Speci ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.