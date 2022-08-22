UrduPoint.com

Flood Relief, Rescue Operation Underway In Punjab: Omar Cheema

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister of Punjab on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Monday said the Punjab government has so far provided medical aid to 50,000 flood-affected people where it's rescue and relief efforts were underway in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister of Punjab on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Monday said the Punjab government has so far provided medical aid to 50,000 flood-affected people where it's rescue and relief efforts were underway in full swing.

Cheema said medical facilities have also been provided to 120,000 livestock, and one month's ration has been distributed to 26,000 families whereas tents have been provided to 16,000 families affected due to heavy monsoon rains and floods.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists at the Rawalpindi Press Club.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was personally supervising the relief and rescue operation of the flood victims and Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were also participating in the operations.

The recent spell of monsoon rains had badly affected the Eastern Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh where millions worth livestock, agriculture, property and infrastructure got damaged and also many lives were lost in the flash flooding.

The NDMA under the ambit of the Federal government has spearheaded relief items dispatch and supply across the country in flood-hit areas.

