Flood risk imminent as heavy rain predicted in next 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Heavy rainfall has predicted in various parts of the country over the next 24 hours, raising concerns about potential River flooding and urban inundation.

According to a private news channel, the anticipated heavy rain tonight and tomorrow poses a significant flood risk, particularly in the hill streams of Kashmir, Northeast Balochistan, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to a statement issued by the Meteorological Department highlighted the risk of urban flooding in the Potohar region, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, and Faisalabad.

Due to the heavy rains, landslides were likely to disrupt traffic movement in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The affected regions include Murree, Guliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Leh, Bhakkar, Taunsa, Rajanpur, DG Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur, where rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms was expected.

In Balochistan, the weather will remain predominantly hot and humid in most districts. However, areas like Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Shirani, Musa Khel, Loralai, Khuzdar, Awaran, and Lasbela may experience rain with strong winds and thunderstorms, with some places expecting heavy rainfall during this period.