Flood situation being monitored: DC Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said all arrangements, including security and cleanliness, have been completed for Muharram processions and Majalis.

The flood situation was being continuously monitored and emergency measures had been taken in the affected areas of Jammu Tawi, Naullah Deik, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the DC's Office here on Tuesday.

He said that an emergency center had been established in the district headquarters with helpline number 0529250011.

The deputy commissioner said River Chenab, River Tawi and all Naullahs were flowing normally and there was no danger of flooding in the coming days as per the forecast of the Flood Forecasting Division.

He said that to avoid urban flooding, the process of de-silting of sewage lines was ongoing, adding that attention was being paid to clean Naullah Bheid.

The deputy commissioner said all arrangements were complete for 22 relief camps in areaswhere there was a risk of flooding.