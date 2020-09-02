UrduPoint.com
Flood Situation Completely Under Control In City : ADCR

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:58 PM

The flood situation was completely under control and there was no need to fear as 205,000 cusec water wave passing through into River Chenab in Multan's premises

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The flood situation was completely under control and there was no need to fear as 205,000 cusec water wave passing through into River Chenab in Multan's premises.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) and focal person for flood, Tayyib Khan, expressed these views during visit to various camps here on Wednesday.

He said that it was expected the same water situation would persist next 24 hours in Multan's jurisdiction.

The evacuation of people in low lying ares was underway as Rescue-1122 and civil defence staff was shifting the people on safer places. The vaccination of cattle by Livestock department was also continued while revenue staff was deputed at camps. The all medical stock was available at the camp set up by health department.

He informed that discharge of water level at Head Trimmu was recorded below 164,000 cusec.

