'Flood Situation In Multan Under Constant Watch'
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 10:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said the flood situation at Head Muhammad Wala in the city was under constant observation.
Talking to journalists here on Thursday, he said the water gauge was recorded at 413.66 feet against the critical level of 417 feet. He added that complete monitoring of the flow was underway and swift measures were being taken to protect the population.
He explained that any decision regarding breaching would be taken by the Technical Committee on the basis of flow speed, intensity, and other flood-related factors.
The Commissioner said the district administration was striving to provide three meals a day along with shelter and other basic facilities at relief camps.
However, he noted that most of the affected families preferred to stay with their relatives instead of moving to the camps, where the number of residents continues to fluctuate with the evolving situation.
