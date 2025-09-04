Open Menu

'Flood Situation In Multan Under Constant Watch'

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 10:40 AM

'Flood situation in Multan under constant watch'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said the flood situation at Head Muhammad Wala in the city was under constant observation.

Talking to journalists here on Thursday, he said the water gauge was recorded at 413.66 feet against the critical level of 417 feet. He added that complete monitoring of the flow was underway and swift measures were being taken to protect the population.

He explained that any decision regarding breaching would be taken by the Technical Committee on the basis of flow speed, intensity, and other flood-related factors.

The Commissioner said the district administration was striving to provide three meals a day along with shelter and other basic facilities at relief camps.

However, he noted that most of the affected families preferred to stay with their relatives instead of moving to the camps, where the number of residents continues to fluctuate with the evolving situation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

11 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

11 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

11 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

11 hours ago
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

11 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

11 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

11 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

11 hours ago
 Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session w ..

Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..

11 hours ago
 US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founde ..

US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan