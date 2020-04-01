UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood Situation In River Chenab Reviewed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:14 PM

Flood situation in river Chenab reviewed

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, DPO Muhammad Hassan Raza and Lt. Col. Ashfaq Baig of Pak Army paid combined visits of Tehsil Jhang, Athara Hazari, Ahmedpur Sial, Garhmaharaja and different parts of Tehsil Shorkot to review flood situation in river Chenab

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, DPO Muhammad Hassan Raza and Lt. Col. Ashfaq Baig of Pak Army paid combined visits of Tehsil Jhang, Athara Hazari, Ahmedpur Sial, Garhmaharaja and different parts of Tehsil Shorkot to review flood situation in river Chenab.

The DC told that the administration was fully monitoring the situation and there was no danger of flood in near future.

He said that survey of the areas eroded by river water would soon be conducted. He said that all possible measures would be adopted to save rural population from river water.

He said that all areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari would be cleared of locusts in combat operation which was still continued. He said that all arrangements to save citizens of the district from coronavirus had been completed.

Related Topics

Army Flood Water Jhang Athara Hazari All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

1 hour ago

Wimbledon cancelled for first time since WWII

2 minutes ago

Compromise Between Anti-COVID-19 Measures, Economi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.