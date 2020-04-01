Flood situation in river Chenab reviewed

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, DPO Muhammad Hassan Raza and Lt. Col. Ashfaq Baig of Pak Army paid combined visits of Tehsil Jhang, Athara Hazari, Ahmedpur Sial, Garhmaharaja and different parts of Tehsil Shorkot to review flood situation in river Chenab

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, DPO Muhammad Hassan Raza and Lt. Col. Ashfaq Baig of Pak Army paid combined visits of Tehsil Jhang, Athara Hazari, Ahmedpur Sial, Garhmaharaja and different parts of Tehsil Shorkot to review flood situation in river Chenab.

The DC told that the administration was fully monitoring the situation and there was no danger of flood in near future.

He said that survey of the areas eroded by river water would soon be conducted. He said that all possible measures would be adopted to save rural population from river water.

He said that all areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari would be cleared of locusts in combat operation which was still continued. He said that all arrangements to save citizens of the district from coronavirus had been completed.