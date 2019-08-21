Flood situation: no threat to Irrigation infrastructure

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : There was no threat to irrigation infrastructure as low flood level was recorded in river Sutlej on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, Executive Engineer operation Irrigation Multan zone, Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid said that there was low flood in river Sutlej while normal flood level was observed in the River Chenab.

He said that capacity of Sutlej river was 300,000 cusec while discharge of water level at Ganda Singh was recorded 55,900 cusec on Wednesday afternoon.

The water discharge at head Sulemanki was recorded 18,880 cusecs against its capacity of 325,000 cusec.

He said the flood water in the River Sutlej would pass at Vehari and Bahawalpur areas by August 27.

The water level at Trimmu headwork was recorded 97519 cusec, 66477 cusec at Qadirabad, 64929 cusec at Khanki, 61280 at Marala and 2715 cusec water was recorded at Rasool headwork.

He said the district administration was busy in evacuating the people from catchment areas of Sutlej, adding the flood water would not touch the embankments.

The condition of all safety embankments was satisfactory, he said and added that all pre-flood arrangements had been finalized.

He said that flood emergency control cell was set up to monitor the flood situation.