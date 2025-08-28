Open Menu

Flood Situation: PPSC Decides To Postpone Exams

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Flood situation: PPSC decides to postpone exams

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has decided to postpone the exams keeping in mind the flood situation across the province and country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has decided to postpone the exams keeping in mind the flood situation across the province and country.

Spokesperson Deputy Director Syed Kazim Muqaddas Kazmi said that the decision to postpone the exams was taken in a meeting chaired by Chairman PPSC Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz. Secretary PPSC Afzal Ahmed attended the meeting, Member Exam Mirza Sohail Amir and Incharge Examination Rana Rahat Amin also attended.

Syed Kazim Muqaddas Kazmi said that the new dates of the exams will be announced later, candidates will be informed about the new dates through SMS, email and website.

He said that candidates from different areas across Punjab were to appear in the exams, the decision was taken keeping in mind the difficulties of the candidates due to the flood situation.

The spokesperson further informed that the exams were to be held on August 30 and 31, and more than 8,000 candidates were to appear for 434 posts. The postponed exams include Inspector Legal (Specialist Cadre) Punjab Police and other posts.

Recent Stories

Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands fo ..

Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive

6 minutes ago
 SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industri ..

SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone

3 minutes ago
 Sub-national Polio vaccination drive to start from ..

Sub-national Polio vaccination drive to start from Sep 1

3 minutes ago
 Ducky Bhai’s remand extended

Ducky Bhai’s remand extended

3 minutes ago
 DIG Tariq assures swift action on citizens’ comp ..

DIG Tariq assures swift action on citizens’ complaints at open court

3 minutes ago
 Dr. Anila Kamal appointed VC of Women University B ..

Dr. Anila Kamal appointed VC of Women University Bagh

3 minutes ago
Flood situation: PPSC decides to postpone exams

Flood situation: PPSC decides to postpone exams

3 minutes ago
 RD Ombudsman inspects Preetabad hospital; reviews ..

RD Ombudsman inspects Preetabad hospital; reviews facilities, medicine stock

3 minutes ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Friday morning as rese ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Friday morning as reservoir hits critical level

3 minutes ago
 CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board of ..

CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board of directors

7 minutes ago
 PSX, MCCI hold investor awareness session in Multa ..

PSX, MCCI hold investor awareness session in Multan

7 minutes ago
 Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NI ..

Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NIH

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan