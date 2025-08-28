Flood Situation: PPSC Decides To Postpone Exams
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:08 PM
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has decided to postpone the exams keeping in mind the flood situation across the province and country
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has decided to postpone the exams keeping in mind the flood situation across the province and country.
Spokesperson Deputy Director Syed Kazim Muqaddas Kazmi said that the decision to postpone the exams was taken in a meeting chaired by Chairman PPSC Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz. Secretary PPSC Afzal Ahmed attended the meeting, Member Exam Mirza Sohail Amir and Incharge Examination Rana Rahat Amin also attended.
Syed Kazim Muqaddas Kazmi said that the new dates of the exams will be announced later, candidates will be informed about the new dates through SMS, email and website.
He said that candidates from different areas across Punjab were to appear in the exams, the decision was taken keeping in mind the difficulties of the candidates due to the flood situation.
The spokesperson further informed that the exams were to be held on August 30 and 31, and more than 8,000 candidates were to appear for 434 posts. The postponed exams include Inspector Legal (Specialist Cadre) Punjab Police and other posts.
