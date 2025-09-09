Flood situation reviewed in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A meeting regarding the flood situation was chaired by Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar which was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Captain (Retd.) Nadeem Nasir while Deputy Commissioners of Jhang and Chiniot joined via video link.

During the meeting, the DCs gave briefings on the current flood situation in the rivers and the administrative measures being taken. A detailed review was conducted on flood prevention arrangements, ongoing relief activities in the affected areas, and relief operations.

The Commissioner directed the concerned departments to continuously monitor the protective embankments and emphasized on timely provision of relief machinery and no delay in relief operations.

The meeting was informed that the process of supplying rations and essential food items to the flood-affected families is ongoing. Furthermore, special emphasis was laid on measures for the protection of livestock.

Raja Jahangir Anwar ordered uninterrupted provision of medical treatment, fodder, and other necessary facilities for animals in the affected villages.

The commissioner said that the protection of public life and property, as well as food and livestock, is their top priority, and the administration is continuing every possible effort in this regard.