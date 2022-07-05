UrduPoint.com

Flood Situation To Be Controlled In Effective Way Across Province: Farah Azeem

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Flood situation to be controlled in effective way across province: Farah Azeem

Spokesperson for Balochistan government Farrah Azeem Khan on Tuesday said the provincial set-up was taking all possible measure to save people from flood and the situation was under control due to prompt policies of the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Spokesperson for Balochistan government Farrah Azeem Khan on Tuesday said the provincial set-up was taking all possible measure to save people from flood and the situation was under control due to prompt policies of the incumbent government.

Entire district management and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) are available for 24 hours to deal with any untoward situation in the province, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said next 48 hours were very important and heavy rain was predicted for the whole province and the provincial machinery was on high alert so that any sort of damage may be avoided.

The spokesperson also informed that the chief minister was himself monitoring the situation across the province after each 30 minutes. Moreover, the chief minister had also sought report from different area which were on high alert in the situation.

She criticized the previous governments for not taking adequate steps to deal with flood in an effective way so that maximum damage may be controlled.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Flood Alert May All From Government

Recent Stories

YouTube in India bans short film highlighting HR a ..

YouTube in India bans short film highlighting HR abuses in IIOJK

54 seconds ago
 FIA apprehends accused involved in fraud, money la ..

FIA apprehends accused involved in fraud, money laundering

56 seconds ago
 Police held 18 drug peddlers; recover 7 kg Marijua ..

Police held 18 drug peddlers; recover 7 kg Marijuana

57 seconds ago
 42 shopkeepers booked over decanting gas

42 shopkeepers booked over decanting gas

59 seconds ago
 AIOU uploads tutors list on CMS

AIOU uploads tutors list on CMS

4 minutes ago
 South Asia needs holistic response to NTSC like cl ..

South Asia needs holistic response to NTSC like climate change: Experts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.