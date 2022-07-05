Flood situation to be controlled in effective way across province: Farah Azeem

Spokesperson for Balochistan government Farrah Azeem Khan on Tuesday said the provincial set-up was taking all possible measure to save people from flood and the situation was under control due to prompt policies of the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Spokesperson for Balochistan government Farrah Azeem Khan on Tuesday said the provincial set-up was taking all possible measure to save people from flood and the situation was under control due to prompt policies of the incumbent government.

Entire district management and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) are available for 24 hours to deal with any untoward situation in the province, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said next 48 hours were very important and heavy rain was predicted for the whole province and the provincial machinery was on high alert so that any sort of damage may be avoided.

The spokesperson also informed that the chief minister was himself monitoring the situation across the province after each 30 minutes. Moreover, the chief minister had also sought report from different area which were on high alert in the situation.

She criticized the previous governments for not taking adequate steps to deal with flood in an effective way so that maximum damage may be controlled.