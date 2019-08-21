Flood situation under control in Ravi river: DC Nanakana Sahib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nanakana Sahib Raja Mansoor Ahmad on Wednesday reviewed arrangements being made by district administration at River Ravi site to deal with expected flood.

He said that district administration is ready to deal with any untoward situation regarding expected flood, adding that flood relief camps have been set up to cope with flood situation and staff members of concerned departments have also been deployed. The DC further stated that protection of life and property of people is the foremost priority of district administration.

On this occasion he directed CEO Health Authority Dr.

Shakeel Ahmad Shahid and Additional Director Livestock Dr. Haider to make timely arrangements for the provision of surplus medicines for treatment purposes and proper availability of fodder for livestock.

He said that the level of water in River Ravi is under control and all departments should efficiently perform their duties in order to cope with any untoward situation.

Directives have also been issued to all concerned departments to remain alert and standby within the jurisdiction of the district and at the site of Head Baloki and Syedwala.