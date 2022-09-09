UrduPoint.com

Flood Survey To Kick Off From Sep 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Flood survey to kick off from Sep 12

The Punjab government has decided to start a damage assessment survey in the flood-affected areas from September 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to start a damage assessment survey in the flood-affected areas from September 12.

The rehabilitation phase would begin after the survey is completed on September 27. These decisions were taken in the fourth meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Disaster Management constituted by the Chief Minister Punjab to review the relief activities in the flood affected areas, held at the Civil Secretariat.

Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Laghari, Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan attended the meeting.

Special Assistant Chief Minister Punjab Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar participated through video link.

Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman, while briefing the meeting on relief and rehabilitation measures, suggested that the population along flood range should be permanently relocated to safer places by constructing houses with government help. He said that welfare organizations have also offered to build houses for the affected people. "Teams have been formed for the survey starting from next week. As soon as the survey is completed, distribution of relief funds and construction of houses will be started", briefed the SMBR.

Basharat Raja said that after the relief activities, the government is moving towards the rehabilitation phase."Chief Minister Punjab wants restoration of flood victims on war footing," he said and added that no department should be lax in assessing the difficulties of the affected people and all concerned departments should give their own road map for rehabilitation", he directed.

He expressed satisfaction over constituting of a committee under Dr. Sania Nishtar for the utilization of the Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

An action plan was also considered during the meeting to deliver the flood funds to the victims in a transparent manner.

Basharat Raja called for a feasibility report on the construction of dams along the hill torrents. He said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, medical teams were also sent from Punjab to Sindh and Balochistan.

He directed the district administrations and PDMA to take in to loop assembly members of their respective areas during relief and rehabilitation activities.

The meeting was apprised that the majority of flood affected families have gone back to their native areas.

"The Punjab government is also approving purchase of additional things worth Rs.39 crore for the affectees," said Raja.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Agriculture Road Jahanian Mohsin Khan September All From Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine Fails US Fiscal Transparency Standards Des ..

Ukraine Fails US Fiscal Transparency Standards Despite $15Bln in Recent Aid - St ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs to expedite work on ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs to expedite work on central business district

1 minute ago
 UK King Charles III Holds First Audience With Prim ..

UK King Charles III Holds First Audience With Prime Minister Truss - Reports

1 minute ago
 EU Records Highest Number of Illegal Migrants in 8 ..

EU Records Highest Number of Illegal Migrants in 8 Months Since 2016 - Frontex

17 minutes ago
 Price of Bitcoin Spirals Up Over 10% to Trade Slig ..

Price of Bitcoin Spirals Up Over 10% to Trade Slightly Above $21,000

17 minutes ago
 Flour mills delegation presents Rs 10 mln cheque, ..

Flour mills delegation presents Rs 10 mln cheque, relief goods

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.