Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive flood survey has been initiated across the province to assess damages and compensate affected families.

The CM appreciated the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration and other stakeholders on the timely commencement of the exercise and directed Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to extend full support and ensure strict monitoring of survey teams.

According to a briefing given to the chief minister, as many as 1,429 flood survey teams have been mobilized in 26 districts of Punjab. The teams are actively visiting affected areas and have so far collected data of 27,500 people, surveyed 48,071 acres of damaged agricultural land, recorded destruction of 8,305 houses, and documented the death of 1,712 livestock. It was further informed that the survey to assess losses of flood victims in Kasur district would formally commence from October 1.