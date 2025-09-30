Open Menu

Flood Survey Underway On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directions

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive flood survey has been initiated across the province to assess damages and compensate affected families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive flood survey has been initiated across the province to assess damages and compensate affected families.

The CM appreciated the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration and other stakeholders on the timely commencement of the exercise and directed Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to extend full support and ensure strict monitoring of survey teams.

According to a briefing given to the chief minister, as many as 1,429 flood survey teams have been mobilized in 26 districts of Punjab. The teams are actively visiting affected areas and have so far collected data of 27,500 people, surveyed 48,071 acres of damaged agricultural land, recorded destruction of 8,305 houses, and documented the death of 1,712 livestock. It was further informed that the survey to assess losses of flood victims in Kasur district would formally commence from October 1.

Recent Stories

Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united ..

Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united on Gaza issue; calls 20-point ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugur ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for ..

4 minutes ago
 Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Mar ..

Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions

4 minutes ago
 44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1

44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1

3 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor susp ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault ..

4 minutes ago
 SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene viola ..

SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed

4 minutes ago
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire ..

10 minutes ago
 UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 ..

UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 people

10 minutes ago
 BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & ..

BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutritio ..

10 minutes ago
 PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikht ..

PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali

10 minutes ago
 President Zardari extends warm greetings to China ..

President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day

10 minutes ago
 Kamal chairs meeting on dengue situation

Kamal chairs meeting on dengue situation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan