QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Continuous downpour and hill torrents swept away Balochistan's historic Railway Bridge in Hairak area of Bolan district causing suspension of the train service between Balochistan and rest of the country.

Historically famous Mach Bridge was constructed during British rule in the sub-continent in 1884.

Due to the demolition of the ancient bridge, it is feared that Balochistan would remain cut off with rest of the country for an indefinite time.

It may be mentioned here that rail service to other provinces was suspended for over a week as urban flooding had submerged the railway track at Notal, Dera Murad Jamali areas.

Official said that team of railway would start work of damaged bridge after dewatering of floods in the area.

However, at least one month would be required for repairing the damaged bridge and resume train service to KPK, Sindh and Punjab from Balochistan.