UrduPoint.com

Flood Sweeps Away Railway Bridge In Balochistan's Bolan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Flood sweeps away Railway Bridge in Balochistan's Bolan

Continuous downpour and hill torrents swept away Balochistan's historic Railway Bridge in Hairak area of Bolan district causing suspension of the train service between Balochistan and rest of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Continuous downpour and hill torrents swept away Balochistan's historic Railway Bridge in Hairak area of Bolan district causing suspension of the train service between Balochistan and rest of the country.

Historically famous Mach Bridge was constructed during British rule in the sub-continent in 1884.

Due to the demolition of the ancient bridge, it is feared that Balochistan would remain cut off with rest of the country for an indefinite time.

It may be mentioned here that rail service to other provinces was suspended for over a week as urban flooding had submerged the railway track at Notal, Dera Murad Jamali areas.

Official said that team of railway would start work of damaged bridge after dewatering of floods in the area.

However, at least one month would be required for repairing the damaged bridge and resume train service to KPK, Sindh and Punjab from Balochistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Bolan Dera Murad Jamali May From

Recent Stories

Gas Futures in Europe Trading Up Almost 5%, Top $3 ..

Gas Futures in Europe Trading Up Almost 5%, Top $3,400 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

6 minutes ago
 Moderna Suing Pfizer/BioNTech for Copying COVID Va ..

Moderna Suing Pfizer/BioNTech for Copying COVID Vaccine's mRNA Technology

6 minutes ago
 Overseas ministry to send workers abroad for free: ..

Overseas ministry to send workers abroad for free: Minister

6 minutes ago
 Woman, two sons jump into canal, saved by rescuers ..

Woman, two sons jump into canal, saved by rescuers

8 minutes ago
 Court extends remand of social media trolling accu ..

Court extends remand of social media trolling accused

8 minutes ago
 Healthcare commission seals 83 clinics at Mardan

Healthcare commission seals 83 clinics at Mardan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.