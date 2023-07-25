Flood Threat: Livestock deptt vaccinates cattle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Livestock department is vaccinating animals against different diseases ahead of possible threat of floods especially in riverine areas in district Multan.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar stated that Livestock department had established camps at various locations.

Similarly, teams of Livestock department are also paying door to door visit to vaccinate cattle. Dr Jamshaid also urged the cattle holders to take special care of animals. They should adopt precautionary measures and shift animals to safer places. Similarly, the cattle should be kept under neat and clean sheds and away from electricity wires. He also proposed green fodder for animals and fresh water to save them severity of weather.