Flood Threat: Zartaj Urges People Along River Indus To Seek Shelter At Safer Places

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul on Sunday urged the citizens living along river Indus to seek shelter at safer places as flood alert has been issued.

In a statement, Zartaj Gul stated that ration and other items of daily use were being distributed among the flood affectees.

The administration was trying its level best to facilitate the flood victims.

Former minister said that 13 streams of Koh-e-Suleman were very dangerous and added that the government would not left people alone at this critical juncture.

She urged the philanthropists to come forward and extend maximum help towards the displaced people.

