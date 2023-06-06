UrduPoint.com

Flood Victim Heir Gets Rs 1mln Relief Cheque

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Flood victim heir gets Rs 1mln relief cheque

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Muhammad Ramzan Pulal on Tuesday gave an Rs one million relief cheque to the heir of a flood victim Shehzadi Bibi's Rastum Khan on behalf of the Balochistan government on Tuesday.

The victim Shehzadi Bibi was martyred last year due to the worst floods in history and heavy monsoon rains in the Qazi Ismail area of Jhal Magsi.

The DC expressed his grief and condolence to the heirs of the girl on the occasion.

He said a small amount of money was not compensation for your grief and the tragic death of the girl, but rather towards the government of Balochistan helping the victim's heirs.

