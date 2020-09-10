UrduPoint.com
Flood Victims Boat Capsize In Indus River

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:50 AM

Flood victims boat capsize in Indus River

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 18 persons amongst 25 onboard were rescued as their boat was capsized in Indus River near Khairpur on Thursday.

According to details, the incident occurred in Pir Goth, where 25 flood victims of Mor Jhabar village were migrating to a safer place due to flood in the Indus River.

The search and rescue operation was underway to retrieve the other missing persons.

People present at the scene had managed to rescue 18 of them who were shifted to a hospital, while the search for the remaining people was completed after the arrival of expert divers and special boats.

