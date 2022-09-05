UrduPoint.com

Flood Victims Complaints To Be Addressed On Priority: Advisor Sang Marjan Mehsud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Flood victims complaints to be addressed on priority: Advisor Sang Marjan Mehsud

Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Chief Secretary(Retd) Sang Marjan Mehsud on Monday said that addressing complaints of flood victims was a top priority and directed all the authorities concerned to take prompt measures in this regard

SEPT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Chief SecretARY(Retd) Sang Marjan Mehsud on Monday said that addressing complaints of flood victims was a top priority and directed all the authorities concerned to take prompt measures in this regard.

The head of regional office of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat expressed these views while visiting flood-affected localities including Sulorakh, Rak Shah, Kot Awan, Dhotar and Mubarak Shah at Chashma road.

During the visit, he mingled with flood-affected people and listened to their problems besides taking stock of relief activities over there.

People highlighted several problems including restoration of electricity supply and failure of cellular companies to improve signal coverage besides other issues.

He directed XEN WAPDA to immediately restore power supply. He also directed the federal and provincial departments to ensure availability of all basic necessities such as food and healthcare for the flood affected people.

Later, talking to media, he said that he was undertaking visit to the remote flood-affected areas on the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi to extend relief to the flood-striken people at their doorsteps.

He said all the departments concerned should take immediate measures for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged areas so that displaced people could be resettled in their respective areas amid all basic necessities of life.

In this regard, he said no laxity or negligence would be tolerated on part of any official and timely measures should be taken, he added.

The flood victims appreciated initiative of the Federal Ombudsman, saying it would help a great deal in resolving their problems at earliest.

Senior Investigation Officer Imran Khan and Assistant Registrar Shafqat Ali also accompanied him.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Electricity Flood WAPDA Visit Road Media All Top

Recent Stories

Pro-Russian official hints at delay in southern Uk ..

Pro-Russian official hints at delay in southern Ukraine referendum plans

1 minute ago
 School Councils to take oath in South Punjab tomor ..

School Councils to take oath in South Punjab tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Ceremony to be held to commemorate Lasbela's marty ..

Ceremony to be held to commemorate Lasbela's martyrs: Khalid Hussain

1 minute ago
 Liz Truss named as UK's third woman prime minister ..

Liz Truss named as UK's third woman prime minister

1 minute ago
 German SPD's Leader Says Decision to Phase Out Nuc ..

German SPD's Leader Says Decision to Phase Out Nuclear Energy to Remain in Force

7 minutes ago
 Relief operation through helicopters continues in ..

Relief operation through helicopters continues in Bahrain

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.