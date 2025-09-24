Flood Victims' Families Receive Financial Aid In Daska
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, distribution of financial assistance cheques among the families of those who lost their lives during the floods in Sialkot commenced at a ceremony held in Daska.
Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafiq handed over the cheques to the affected families. Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali, and other officials were also present on the occasion.
Speaking at the ceremony, Provincial Minister Mian Zeeshan Rafiq said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken the mission of public service of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to new heights. He stated that during the worst floods in Punjab’s history, timely measures by the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif averted losses that could have been many times greater. He said that although the loss of human lives cannot be compensated, the government stands firmly with the bereaved families and is ensuring that every rightful person receives assistance with complete transparency.
Mian Zeeshan Rafique said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif remained fully engaged day and night in the service of flood victims.
He remarked that when critics could not find any shortcomings in the relief and rehabilitation work, they resorted merely to criticizing photographs. He added that during the same period last year, people were distressed due to heavy electricity bills, but Maryam Nawaz Sharif provided relief of Rs. 58 billion, which is proof that the Chief Minister stands shoulder to shoulder with her people in every difficult time.
The minister further said that Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali worked tirelessly along with their teams, while workers of “Suthra Punjab” also went door to door to assist the flood-affected people. He recalled that he himself was present alongside the Commissioner Gujranwala during the urban flooding in Gujrat and remained there until the floodwater was completely drained.
During the cheque distribution, Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafiq consoled the families of those who lost their lives in the floods and also conveyed the message of condolence from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
