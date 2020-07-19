UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood Victims In Chitral Demands Restoration Of Work Over Destroyed Areas

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::The catastrophic floods swept through the Golan Heights last week that washed away, houses, roads, bridges, water pipelines, etc. in the area, have not yet been restored and people of the area demanded of the government to start work over destroyed areas.

The locals, who staged a protest and blocked Mastuj road for hours, demanded that the water pipes, destroyed bridge and electricity to the areas should be restored. They said that the destroyed bridge also caused danger for the people to cross it as the bridge had no sidewall and people were crossing with the help of ropes.

The protesters said that the government should take immediate action against the contractor who constructed the bridge on Golan Nalla but had no protection walls, resulting in the bridge swept away by the small flood.

A victim of the flood Rehmat Wazir Khan said that our area was devastated by the floods but neither the road nor the water pipes to the areas have been restored. He said the government has given millions of rupees to the contractor for the bridge construction but it has no safety walls. The bridge was destroyed in a single relay and now people with their help put pipes on the river and pass over them, including women, children, sick and old peoples.

Another victim, Sub Rehmat, said that our houses had been destroyed many times along with roads, bridges and water pipes. He also appealed to the Chief Minister KP to look into the matter and directed the concerned quarters to start work over damaged areas including houses and restoration the work over the damaged water pipes, bridge and roads.

More Stories From Pakistan

