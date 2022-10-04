Flood victims rehabilitation top priority: Syed Khursheed Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday said that the government was utilizing all possible resources to rehabilitate the flood victims and provide them with essential items.

Talking to media here, he said, everyone had a role to play in the development of the country and taking it (the country) forward.

Khursheed Shah said the Sindh government was already taking steps to rehabilitate the flood-devastated families. He assured that drainage of standing water was the priority of the provincial government, citing it as the cause of many harmful diseases.

The federal minister informed that ration bags, nets, tents and other necessary things were being provided to the flood affectees, adding the district administrations had been provided the necessary machinery to drain out the floodwater.