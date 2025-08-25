Flood Victims To Receive Rs 2 Mln Per Deceased In A Week: Muqam
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 10:10 PM
SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, said here Monday that the families of those who lost their lives in the flood will receive cheques of 2 million rupees each within a week.
He added that they stand with the victims in this difficult time and will not leave them alone.
Speaking to flood victims and the media during a visit to the remote areas of flood-affected Shangla district on Monday, Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that 21 people lost their lives in the flood in Shangla district. Homes and crops were destroyed, and the infrastructure included roads, electricity, and water systems was severely damaged.
Muqam said he had come on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to visit the affected areas and express solidarity and condolences to the victims.
He emphasized that the victims would not be left alone and that all possible assistance would be provided to them.
Engineer Amir Muqam further said that while the provincial government had initially announced Rs.
1 million in compensation for the families of the deceased, the amount was increased to Rs. 2 million upon the demand of opposition leader Dr. Ibadullah Khan.
He mentioned that he had spoken to the Prime Minister and requested a special relief package for the victims, which was approved. He said the Prime Minister announced compensation of Rs. 2 million for each deceased person’s family from the federal government.
Engineer Amir Muqam assured that these cheques would be distributed within a week. He also said that all possible care and assistance would be provided to the injured. "I am one of the people and share in their pain and suffering," he said.
Issues related to electricity and water in the affected areas would be resolved soon. He emphasized that the next phase is rehabilitation, as people have lost their homes, shops, markets, and crops. "We will provide maximum support," he said.
Earlier, Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam visited the remote flood-affected areas of Shangla, expressed condolences and sympathy with the victims, and assured them of full cooperation.
