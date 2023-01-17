UrduPoint.com

Flood Victims Will Not Be Left Alone In Sever Winter: Samina Zehri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Flood victims will not be left alone in sever winter: Samina Zehri

In severe cold weather, the flood victims need assistance and rehabilitation on an emergency basis, on our behalf, we continue to help our brothers and sisters according to our capacity

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :In severe cold weather, the flood victims need assistance and rehabilitation on an emergency basis, on our behalf, we continue to help our brothers and sisters according to our capacity.

This was stated by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri while distributing more than 400 food bags of wheat flour, 500 blankets, warm clothes and other necessary items in Kapkuri and adjacent areas of Uthal and Lasbela.

She said that the cold weather has increased the difficulties of the flood victims.

Along with the government efforts, our own efforts are also going on to provide maximum assistance to the flood victims.

She said that we believed in serving our people regardless of race and color, our aim was only to serve humanity saying that we would not leave our brothers and sisters alone in this difficult time and would continue to help them as far as possible.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the victims were our own and their rehabilitation was our first priority.

