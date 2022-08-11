UrduPoint.com

Flood Warning For Chenab River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Flood warning for Chenab river

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a medium- to high-level flood warning in the Chenab river.

In view of the situation, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal announced high alert in tehsil Pasrur Nullah Deik, Chahore, Shahbazpur bridge, Chapar, Saidpur and Hedmarala sectors, according to a rescue officials.

A spokesperson said rescuers were present at all sectors with flood-proof equipment so that timely relief operations could be launched in any emergency situation.

Related Topics

Flood Saidpur Alert Pasrur All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in d ..

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

6 minutes ago
 Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

3 hours ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

4 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

5 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

5 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.