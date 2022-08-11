Flood warning for Chenab river

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a medium- to high-level flood warning in the Chenab river.

In view of the situation, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal announced high alert in tehsil Pasrur Nullah Deik, Chahore, Shahbazpur bridge, Chapar, Saidpur and Hedmarala sectors, according to a rescue officials.

A spokesperson said rescuers were present at all sectors with flood-proof equipment so that timely relief operations could be launched in any emergency situation.