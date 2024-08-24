Open Menu

Flood Warning In Chenab River

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Flood warning in Chenab river

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned of rising water level in Chenab river at location of Head Marala.

About 112964 cusecs feet water is recorded at the said location, giving clear signal of flooding to hit the area.

About 163215 cusecs feet water is accumulated at Khanki location with 101,726 cubic feet of flood is passing at Qadirabad, said PDMA in its freshly released report.

The report further said that moderate to high level flood is anticipated to pass through Chenab river in upcoming few days.

The PDMA issued instructions to inhabitants along the river side to remain alert, for the flood could hit properties and infrastructure anytime near future.

Related Topics

Flood Water Alert

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan