Flood warning in Chenab river

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned of rising water level in Chenab river at location of Head Marala.

About 112964 cusecs feet water is recorded at the said location, giving clear signal of flooding to hit the area.

About 163215 cusecs feet water is accumulated at Khanki location with 101,726 cubic feet of flood is passing at Qadirabad, said PDMA in its freshly released report.

The report further said that moderate to high level flood is anticipated to pass through Chenab river in upcoming few days.

The PDMA issued instructions to inhabitants along the river side to remain alert, for the flood could hit properties and infrastructure anytime near future.