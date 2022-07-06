UrduPoint.com

Flood Warning Issued After Accumulation Of Water In Mastooj Area Of Chitral Due To Glacial Melting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Flood warning issued after accumulation of water in Mastooj area of Chitral due to glacial melting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Lower Chitral deputy commissioner while issuing a flood warning due to accumulation of glacial water at Pasoon Gol Mastooj area of Upper Chitral has advised people living along the embankment of Yar Khoon River to take precautionary measures.

In a statement issued by deputy commissioner Lower Chitral, " the people are informed that Yar Khoon River has turned into a dam due to GLOF in Pasoon Gol in Mastooj area and raises risk of flood in lower areas of the district".

The district administration is in full contact with community members and informing them about latest development so that maximum measures could be taken for public safety, the statement added.

People living on the embankment of Yar Khoon River are advised to shift to some safer places for the time being.

Related Topics

Flood Water Dam Chitral

Recent Stories

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

49 minutes ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

1 hour ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

1 hour ago
 Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

2 hours ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.