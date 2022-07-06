Flood warning issued after accumulation of water in Mastooj area of Chitral due to glacial melting

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Lower Chitral deputy commissioner while issuing a flood warning due to accumulation of glacial water at Pasoon Gol Mastooj area of Upper Chitral has advised people living along the embankment of Yar Khoon River to take precautionary measures.

In a statement issued by deputy commissioner Lower Chitral, " the people are informed that Yar Khoon River has turned into a dam due to GLOF in Pasoon Gol in Mastooj area and raises risk of flood in lower areas of the district".

The district administration is in full contact with community members and informing them about latest development so that maximum measures could be taken for public safety, the statement added.

People living on the embankment of Yar Khoon River are advised to shift to some safer places for the time being.