Flood Warning Issued For Chenab River In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The River Chenab will face low-to-medium level flood during the next 36 hours.
According to the district administration, eleven villages would be affected in case
of low level flood situation and 23 villages would be affected in case of medium
level flood in Kot Momin.
Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Wasim has been working with flood
victims for the past 10 days.
He said that water level at Head Marala had reached 370,000 cusecs, with a steady
increases, adding that relief camps were operational, providing three meals a day
and essential necessities to affected individuals.
The DC said that fodder arrangements for livestock had been made, and medical
camps were fully functional as 8,374 individuals have received medical services
in flood-affected areas.
He said the Livestock department had vaccinated 80,247 animals and 14,187 animals
had been treated, adding that 13 tonne fodder had been distributed in affected areas.
Muhammad Wasim said that the highways had restored two flood-affected roads,
mentioning that FESCO had restored power supply in affected areas and started
repairing damaged installations.
