Flood Warning Issued For Chenab River In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Flood warning issued for Chenab river in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The River Chenab will face low-to-medium level flood during the next 36 hours.

According to the district administration, eleven villages would be affected in case

of low level flood situation and 23 villages would be affected in case of medium

level flood in Kot Momin.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Wasim has been working with flood

victims for the past 10 days.

He said that water level at Head Marala had reached 370,000 cusecs, with a steady

increases, adding that relief camps were operational, providing three meals a day

and essential necessities to affected individuals.

The DC said that fodder arrangements for livestock had been made, and medical

camps were fully functional as 8,374 individuals have received medical services

in flood-affected areas.

He said the Livestock department had vaccinated 80,247 animals and 14,187 animals

had been treated, adding that 13 tonne fodder had been distributed in affected areas.

Muhammad Wasim said that the highways had restored two flood-affected roads,

mentioning that FESCO had restored power supply in affected areas and started

repairing damaged installations.

