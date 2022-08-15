UrduPoint.com

Flood Warning Issued For Ravi River

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Flood warning issued for Ravi river

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued a significant flood warning for the Ravi river and asked district authorities concerned to take precautionary measures to protect the populations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued a significant flood warning for the Ravi river and asked district authorities concerned to take precautionary measures to protect the populations.

The authority said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had issued a significant flood warning for Ravi river, stating that India has released 171,797 cusecs from Ujh Barrage at 15.30 PST. "Keeping in view the releases from Ujh Barrage, flows are likely to increase in River Ravi at Jassar, ranging between 70,000 cusecs to 100,000 cusecs (Medium to high level flood) during the period 0000 PST to 12.

00 PST on August 16," it added.

The PDMA further stated that the high flow might generate riverine flooding in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Multan divisions. The water level at outfall drains linked to the river may soar causing flooding in the area, it added.

It asked districts concerned to take steps for immediate mobilization and placement of flood fighting, rescue and relief teams on suitable sites, besides provision of food hampers for stranded families and evacuation of livestock and provision of fodder.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Multan Faisalabad Flood Water Sahiwal Gujranwala May August From

Recent Stories

Springboks name uncapped Moodie for Australia Test ..

Springboks name uncapped Moodie for Australia Tests

1 minute ago
 LWMC removes 6,150 tons of waste from nine towns o ..

LWMC removes 6,150 tons of waste from nine towns of city

1 minute ago
 Commissioner visits CMC Hospital Larkana

Commissioner visits CMC Hospital Larkana

1 minute ago
 PTI leaders requesting government for 'NRO': Ahsan ..

PTI leaders requesting government for 'NRO': Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 HESCO expedites crackdown against power thieves, d ..

HESCO expedites crackdown against power thieves, defaulters

6 minutes ago
 Govt working expeditiously on projects to meet ene ..

Govt working expeditiously on projects to meet energy needs of country: Sindh Mi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.